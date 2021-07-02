Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,282 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.