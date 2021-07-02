Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,112 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

