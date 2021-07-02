Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 10,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 671,990 shares.The stock last traded at $103.51 and had previously closed at $103.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after acquiring an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

