Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,318,549 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 75.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $44,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.33 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.