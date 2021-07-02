Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 818,902 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5,770.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Farfetch worth $44,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

