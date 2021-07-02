Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of GoDaddy worth $46,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.22.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

