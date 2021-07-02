Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 320,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of NOV worth $45,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) EPS. NOV’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

