Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $47,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banner by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Banner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Banner stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

