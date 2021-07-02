Barclays Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $280.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIX. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.35.

WIX opened at $291.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.94. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

