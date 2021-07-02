Barclays PLC Buys 26,179 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Magellan Health worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.