Barclays PLC Buys 64,417 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 354.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of AtriCure worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,219 shares of company stock worth $6,580,107 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.64.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

