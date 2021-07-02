Barclays PLC Buys 67,315 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 299.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,472 shares of company stock worth $12,667,630. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.64. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

