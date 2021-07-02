Barclays PLC Sells 13,854 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

