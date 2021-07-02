Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 24,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,228. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 778.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

