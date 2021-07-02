Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 933,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 17.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 132,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $343,597.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,663 shares of company stock worth $371,947. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnwell Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

