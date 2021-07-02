Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 104.8% in June

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.48. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

