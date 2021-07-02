Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.92. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

