BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BBTV stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. BBTV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins began coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

