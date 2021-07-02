BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.