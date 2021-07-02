BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $184.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

