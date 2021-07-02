BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,208,000 after purchasing an additional 345,311 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

