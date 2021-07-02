BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $321.35 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

