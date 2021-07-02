BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1,475.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.