BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $175,000 Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHE. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $102.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.44. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $102.12.

