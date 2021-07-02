Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,939.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock worth $20,748,028. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.