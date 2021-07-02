Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.