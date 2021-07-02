BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Friess Associates LLC

Friess Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,540 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.32% of BellRing Brands worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

NYSE BRBR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,782. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

