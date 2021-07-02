BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $133,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

