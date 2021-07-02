Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $6,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,892. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $461.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

