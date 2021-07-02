Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 5th (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Benessere Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Benessere Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS BENEU opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $263,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $32,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $581,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,675,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

