Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$16.50 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71.
Bénéteau Company Profile
