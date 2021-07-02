Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Bénéteau stock remained flat at $$16.50 on Friday. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

