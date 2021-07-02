Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,642 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.19. 69,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,673. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.38.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

