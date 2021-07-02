Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $12.91 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.57. 3,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,279. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.