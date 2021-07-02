Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $16.14 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.55. 471,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46. The stock has a market cap of $443.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

