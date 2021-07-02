Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 37,754 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.07. 76,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,689. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

