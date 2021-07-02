Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,983 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 1,044.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI opened at $47.19 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

