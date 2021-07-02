Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.