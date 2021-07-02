Bessemer Group Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

