Bessemer Group Inc. Has $189,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 477,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 330,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 264,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 266,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

