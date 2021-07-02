Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 263.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

