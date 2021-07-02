Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $23,801,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 172.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 94,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $63.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

