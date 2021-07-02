Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kaman by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAMN opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

