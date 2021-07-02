BEST (NYSE:BEST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get BEST alerts:

BEST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $631.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.54. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BEST will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.