Bezant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,295.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Bezant has a market cap of $548,915.91 and approximately $5,295.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00671680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,427.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

