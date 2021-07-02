BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $130.51 million and a P/E ratio of 210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in BGSF by 18.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

