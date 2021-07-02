BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Sell”

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

