BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 278.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.