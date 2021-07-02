Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $340,210.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $340,210.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00687961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00080612 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 26,612,465 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

