Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Hits $10.62 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and approximately $3.47 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.79 or 0.00686895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00080346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.69 or 0.07546749 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 10,609,049,638 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

