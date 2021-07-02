BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.31. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCorRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BICX)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

